Indian aviation must fly

The dominant headlines from Indian aviation this past fortnight have revolved around the ailing Jet Airways, the grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft of SpiceJet and the overall squeeze in the sector that may also be pinching passengers’ pockets.

Amidst all that gloom, there is the (non-headline) news from the latest world airport traffic rankings from Airports Council International that, in 2018, Delhi’s IGI airport saw the maximum growth in passenger traffic among any of the top 20 busiest of the world. In the process, Delhi has also become the 12th busiest airport in the world ahead ...