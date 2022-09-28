Indian equities' short-term outperformance

Every major stock market has suffered net losses over the last year, but the Indian market has suffered less than most others. The S&P 500 index—the broad gauge of the US stock markets— is down 17 per cent. Frankfurt’s DAX index is down 21 per cent. The Shanghai Composite is down 15 per cent. But the Nifty is down only 4 per cent and even its US dollar-denominated twin, the Defty, is down only 12 per cent despite the depreciation in the rupee during this period. Is there a clear explanation for the relative outperformance of Looking a little deeper, this strength appears to be based on the optimism of domestic institutional investors. While the foreign portfolio investors have sold Rs 1.85 trillion worth of equity over the last 12 months, and retail investors have been net sellers in direct equity, domestic institutions, including mutual funds, have bought a net Rs 3.1 trillion, which has been enough to almost balance the selling pressure.