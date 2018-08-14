Indian media's crisis of confidence

A free market, a robust democracy and total freedom of expression — these are some of the axioms of a healthy, profitable and world-beating media and entertainment (M&E) industry. Without this foundation in place, you could have all the infrastructure but M&E will lack soul and a local connect.

China has more cinema screens, more internet and TV connections than any other country. But going by one estimate for every ten hours of content needed to fill all that media, China has only one. On the other hand, the US and Europe have both — reach and content — along with a ...