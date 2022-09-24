Indian National AAP: Kejriwal abhors a vacuum

If we take a 360-degree view of where our national politics stands today, we find action in two distant places: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has so far been in the South, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activity in Gujarat. This week we are focusing on the latter. This is about two years after I had written a National Interest noting its progress, describing it as India’s political start-up of the decade, and a unicorn at that.