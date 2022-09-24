JUST IN
Long live the queue: 'The greatest bit of British performance art'
Old economists, old ideas, bad policies
Moonlighting: Well, why not?
Warnings in the Ukraine story for countries captured by oligarchs
When it comes to secessionism, identity trumps economic development
5G future: Another turning point for telecom
The spectacle of the king and the cheetahs
Regulating Digital India
India@100: What's ahead for urbanisation?
What should India's FTA agenda be?
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Long live the queue: 'The greatest bit of British performance art'
Business Standard

Indian National AAP: Kejriwal abhors a vacuum

AAP isn't targeting the BJP but is going after the disillusioned Congress voter. Ideology-free politics is its vulnerability

Topics
AAP | indian politics

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

If we take a 360-degree view of where our national politics stands today, we find action in two distant places: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has so far been in the South, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activity in Gujarat. This week we are focusing on the latter. This is about two years after I had written a National Interest noting its progress, describing it as India’s political start-up of the decade, and a unicorn at that.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.