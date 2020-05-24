Industry asks for more

Nobody could have missed the emphasis that the government laid on the private sector while announcing the economic package in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Rs 21-trillion economic package announced about a week ago in five instalments to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 shock had an ample dose of policy changes aimed at enhancing the role of the private sector in the Indian economy.

A new public sector enterprises policy was announced to restrict the role of state-owned enterprises only to government-defined strategic areas. Even within strategic areas, no more than ...