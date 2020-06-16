Inequality, alienation, rage

At his death two months back, Joseph Lowery, the firebrand pacifist preacher and a close associate of Martin Luther King, could not have imagined that King’s “Dream” of equality would be frustrated so soon.

Yes, there are pockets of phenomenal Black success including the Obamas, professionals who live along 16th Street directly north of the White House, the high society of Atlanta, or the finally recognised slave family that Thomas Jefferson, author of US’s 1776 Declaration of Independence and the third US president, fathered.1 But deterioration in the condition of ...