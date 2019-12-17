Inequality in the US

That inequality has been growing in India and Brazil is well known. I have been writing about it for some time now (“Income distribution: Recent developments”, Business Standard, October 16, 2018). What is more striking perhaps is how inequality has grown in the United States.

A recent issue of The Economist appeared to minimise the concern on its cover, with, “Inequality illusions: Why wealth and income gaps are not what they appear”. That has pushed me to react, for it may be sensational but circumvents reality. It reported on recent scholarly papers that appear to ...