Infra sector urgently requires a DFI

The Prime Minister’s clarion call for a Rs 100 trillion target for infrastructure investments from 2019 to 2024 has not come a day too soon. India clearly needs this level of investment; and this figure is consistent when also seen through the GCFI lens (gross capital formation in infrastructure as a percentage of GDP).

But given the current situation in the infrastructure sector, coupled with the diminishing headroom for more public expenditure, achieving this target will be daunting without an impactful and dedicated DFI. In an INFRATALK article in Business Standard in June ...