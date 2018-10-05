Infrastructure dilemma

Few people have heard of K L Thapar because he likes to stay below the radar. But as far as infrastructure goes, he knows what he is talking about. Most important, he is not a dilettante.

That is why other countries ask him for advice — but not India because that’s how we are. In 1992, he set up the Asian Institute of Transport Development on a mandate from the Planning Commission from which he had retired as transport advisor after a long career in the railways. He is currently the institute’s chairman. I got to know him in 1998 when he appointed me a consultant ...