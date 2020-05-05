Infrastructure in cloud cuckoo land

Last week, the Narendra Modi government unveiled an infrastructure investment plan for six years, which was even more ambitious than its interim version released on December 31, 2019.

That interim report, prepared by a task force headed by the economic affairs secretary in the Union finance ministry, had talked about a National Infrastructure Pipeline of Rs 102 trillion worth of projects to be implemented by March 2025. Four months later, the same task force raised the value of infrastructure projects to be implemented during the same period by about 9 per cent to Rs 111 ...