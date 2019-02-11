Infrastructure, not finance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed bidders for stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to raise funds abroad. The RBI relaxed the end-use restrictions for external commercial borrowings (ECBs). Till last week, funds borrowed abroad could not be used to pay back domestic rupee-denominated loans.

However, an exception is being made to this for the IBC process. The argument against using ECB for repayments of domestic loans is that it might, through ever-greening and currency risk, introduce additional risk into the economy. However, if the borrowing is for the ...