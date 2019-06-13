Infusing new energy into startups

India has the potential of being a crucible for testing business plans and innovative ideas for global startups. Most start-ups in the US and EU are focused on their markets and specific needs. However, many are realising that to be truly global, their ideas must be exposed to the rigours of an emerging market.

Switzerland has swiftly identified India as a market and testbed for its startups. Recently Blockchain Propulsion, an accelerator based in Zug entered India to get a first-hand view of how the market is evolving. It has decided to partner with government backed body Swissnex ...