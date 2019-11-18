Insolvency rules for FSPs: Regulator has more control than CoC, say experts

The government last week came up with an interim framework for resolving financial stress in financial service providers (FSPs) through a structured resolution and liquidation proceedings.

Experts decode the implications of the insolvency rules for debt-laden financial entities, and how their treatment would be different from that of the corporate insolvency resolution process for manufacturing or services outfits. Why is there a need for a separate framework under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to deal with insolvency and liquidation proceedings for FSPs? Financial ...