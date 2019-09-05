Insurer must settle claim on probability

Kesharben Kanjibhai Cham of Porbandar owned a ship named M SV Chamstar, which was insured with National Insurance, under a policy valid from February 12, 1996 to February 11, 1997. On April 10, 1996, while returning from Dubai to Mumbai, the vessel accidentally hit a rock and sank at Khasab in Oman. When the accident occurred, there was no cargo in the vessel.

However, 19 crew members and the tindel were on board. To save themselves, they boarded a lifeboat. They were found by the Oman Navy and arrested. After being in custody for four days, their release was arranged, and they were ...