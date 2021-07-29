Integrated approach for EVs

The government of India has rolled out several initiatives over the past few years to increase the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Indian cities are among the most polluted in the world and it makes sense for the government to push EVs as it would help curb vehicular pollution.

Since EV sales are expected to grow at a faster pace, foreign manufacturers are also getting interested in the Indian market. The chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk, for instance, has said his company wants to launch electric cars in India, “…but import duties are the highest in the world by far ...