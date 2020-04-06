Interdependence in corona world

I write this from lockdown — India is on the cusp of coronavirus third and the deadliest stage of community transmission and the government has now called out to citizens to stop all economic activities and self-isolate themselves. This is clearly crucial; never before at least in my living memory has something this small become so globally life-threatening and so out of control, so quickly.

It was only in January that we got the first real news about the novel virus, which jumped from animals from humans, and was taking lives in China. We saw images of forced incarceration; ...