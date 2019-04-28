Interesting times for equity investors

Phase Three of the General Elections took place last week and Phase Four is going on as you read. So far, the stock market has held up well despite an undertone of nervousness. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have poured close to Rs 60,000 crore into rupee assets (Rs 10,000 crore in debt) in March and April and the Nifty has hit new all-time highs.

The FPI attitude can be explained by global developments. A slowing world economy is leading to a situation where major central banks do their best to maintain liquidity. High liquidity, with low or negative interest rates (as in the Euro ...