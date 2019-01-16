Interim Budget options for Mr Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has stated that he would go by past precedents while finalising the Interim Budget for 2019-20 to be presented next month. “In an election year, there are certain things you can present and certain things you cannot,” he said in an interview.

What are those precedents that Mr Jaitley can go by? Can he announce tax proposals in his final Budget under this government? An assessment of what the last three Interim Budgets had proposed by way of taxation proposals, therefore, would provide an indication of what Mr Jaitley might have meant. The last three ...