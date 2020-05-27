Invest in trust to promote entrepreneurship

Think of past crises that delivered dramatic opportunities for India: For example, Quit India (1942), Green Re­vo­lution (1964) and Liberalisation (1991). Crises excavate society’s hidden ene­rgy. Even the current crisis shows signs of our society doing “impossible” things.

Driven by Covid, innovation is bubbling in companies and start-ups, indeed to a visible extent in government as well. Biotech innovators on PPEs or vaccines speak highly about how they received administrators’ support by texting officers. Indigenous production of PPE/ventilators ...