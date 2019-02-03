Investors should review allocations after weighing Budget, monetary policy

The interim Budget may offer selective comfort to some equity investors. But it does little to allay the fears of foreign portfolio investors who are worried about fiscal slippage. So it doesn’t look as though this Budget will spark a big bullish wave.

Three or four sectors did see upsurges during the Budget speech. One was the automobile sector, which was presumably being backed by punters who think that the Prime Minister Kisan handouts, and higher Minimum Support Price (MSP), etc will stimulate better rural demand. A second sector, which did well was fast-moving consumer goods ...