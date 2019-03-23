IPL's multiplier effect

Contrary to expectations, the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which began on Saturday, did not clash with the election calendar and is being played entirely in India. The global power of this tournament, however, is well established.

Not only does every season end with record viewership but India's matches at the upcoming World Cup have been postponed by three days to allow for a recommended 15-day gap between the tournament and the national team’s international fixtures. The IPL is the prince among T20 tournaments, attracting top global talent, and it has ...