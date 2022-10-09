Tweaking IPO rules won't stop mispricing

Towards the end of every bull market, glamorous companies, chaperoned by blue-blooded investment bankers, dump a bunch of extremely high-priced initial public offerings (IPOs) on the public. The prices drop on listing and inflict large losses on investors. In July last year, CarTrade made an IPO at Rs 1,585. Last week its stock price closed at Rs 604, a loss of 62 per cent. A couple of months later came Policybazaar, with its IPO priced at Rs 980. Last week, the stock closed at Rs 487, a 50 per cent drop. A week after Policybazaar came Paytm, with an issue at Rs 2,150. Last week, Paytm’s price was Rs 707, a fall of 67 per cent. The big daddy of them all — Life Insurance Corporation of India — made an issue at Rs 949. The price today is Rs 624, a 34 per cent loss. Social media is rife with bitter complaints about the mercenary pricing of IPOs, blaming the