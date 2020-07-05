Irrational target

There is no question that the pandemic has put a severe strain on economies, companies, and individuals. Worse, it is becoming clear as various countries and regions go in and out of lockdowns that there is no real possibility of returning to a pre-pandemic “normal” until there is a vaccine that is universally available, safe, and effective.

Thus, there is, of course, an understandable and even justifiable sense of urgency when it comes to the search for a vaccine. Yet those qualifiers — available, safe, and effective — are no less important when it comes to dealing ...