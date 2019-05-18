Is China manipulating its currency?

United States President Donald Trump has often been critical of China for weakening its currency, the yuan, which helps Chinese exporters. Even after assuming charge as president Mr Trump has called China “the grand champion of currency manipulation”.

In a report released in October 2018, however, the US Treasury refrained from calling China a currency manipulator, though it decided to keep China on the watch list along with Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Korea and India. Patti Domm of CNBC noted that this decision came amid an escalating trade conflict with China that could ...