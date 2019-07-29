Is China's loss India's gain?

US President Donald Trump has taken the US into a trade war with China. The early evidence suggests some gains from this for India. The deeper gains will arise, however, through the FDI decisions of the boards of global companies, which will play out over time.

For India to make the best of this situation, we need to become more of a mature market economy, and play fair by the rules of the game of globalisation. In a China-India comparison, the Chinese economy is bigger and the Chinese policy establishment is more capable. China has graduated to making sophisticated goods, such as ...