Is data the new oil?

Last week, a headline on data caught much attention. While anything that deals with data is of significant interest now as our lives revolve around the resource in multiple forms, this one had another pull factor. It had a combination of Mark Zuckerberg and Mukesh Ambani, making it a runaway hit. “Facebook counters Ambani, says data is not oil”, headlines across newspapers and websites screamed.

Well, it was only half true, as a colleague on the beat pointed out rather angrily. She’s right. This is what really happened. A visiting Facebook executive said in a speech that ...