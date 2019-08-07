Is IBC unfair to operational creditors?

A key feature of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, is that operational creditors — which include employees, suppliers, and consumers — do not participate in the voting process that determines a debtor corporation’s future. The explicit exclusion of this group of creditors from bankruptcy negotiations is unique to Indian law, and has led to concerns about their equal and equitable treatment.

These concerns have spawned legislative and regulatory amendments and ad-hoc judicial pronouncements seeking to protect operational creditors. Many worry that without a ...