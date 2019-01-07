"It might have been"

In May 2014, there was an air of strong optimism; perhaps, India’s time had come. The country’s Prime Minister (PM) reputed for action, promised a vision of transforming India. A majority government could legislate and implement without the shackles that bound coalition governments. The ruling party and its MPs would rally around the PM and his development agenda.

Some disappointment was inevitable. But the dismay is far more. The transformation remains elusive. Crony capitalism is alive and kicking, as is corruption. Social divisiveness has become a serious problem with ...