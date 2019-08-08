J&K: India Inc's premature exuberance

India Inc is seeking to match the warp speed displayed by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over developments in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), with the Confederation of Indian Industry planning its first-ever investor summit in the state-turned-Union Territory this October.

Irrational exuberance or misplaced optimism? Premature exuberance may describe it better. The big picture of business prospects in J&K, as presented by the industry lobby, certainly looks enticing: sans land and labour major constraints in the pre-Article 370 days, dealerships, food-processing units, small and medium ...