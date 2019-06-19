Jet Airways: Exit is best

In Jet’s heyday, service levels set new global benchmarks. The crew were the best of any airline in the world — providing unmatched courtesy, efficiency and friendliness. A 40-minute flight in economy from Bombay to Baroda came with a hot breakfast.

The food was good, and the seats in all classes better than the competition. The comparison with what had come before was dramatic. Indian Airlines combined matronly service with a punctuality record where the time-table served only to calculate how late one was. For a while, it seemed that Jet Airways would not only be ...