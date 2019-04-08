Jobs and outcomes

A potentially powerful feature of the Congress party’s manifesto with respect to jobs is its proposal to expand employment through expansion of health and education services.

It “pledges to create lakhs of jobs for qualified teachers, doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, instructors and administrators through a massive expansion of the education and health sectors.” There is no doubt that there is great need to increase the quantity and quality of education and health services in India at all levels. We need to spread such services to a very large section ...