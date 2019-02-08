Jobs, employment, work, income

Broadly speaking there have been two sorts of responses to the story which the very young Somesh Jha of this newspaper scooped about the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) survey on jobs. One was the gnashing of teeth by supporters of the government and the other was the sound of hands being rubbed in glee by its opponents. But, as always happens when something like this happens, everyone missed the point.

And thereby hangs a personal tale. In 1996, I decided to quit my job with this newspaper and work from home. This decision was consistent with a paper I had written for ICRIER ...