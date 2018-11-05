Jobs for the boys

The government’s choice of replacements for the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society has been a disappointing one. That’s because the NMML Society is a veritable treasure trove of archival material that deserves to be treated in a professional manner.

It has nearly 300,000 books and 200,000 photographs along with more than 1,200 collections of “papers” belonging to various Indian leaders ranging from Mahatma Gandhi to V D Savarkar. These should be available for dispassionate and serious academic examination instead of being mired in a political ...