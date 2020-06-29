JUST IN
Joe Biden and India: Hindutva's chickens may come home to roost

Campaign agenda of Democratic Party presidential nominee brackets the 'rights violations' in Kashmir with those of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, China and Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Bharat Bhushan 

Bharat Bhushan

The “Howdy Modi!” moment in Huston September 2019 which has become inseparable from PM Modi’s slogan “Abki baar, Trump sarkar (This time around, a Trump government)”, unmistakably jettisoned India’s traditional neutrality in US presidential elections.

Should Democratic Party’s nominee Joe Biden win this November, however, India could rue Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to put the weight of the Indian Diaspora behind Donald Trump’s re-election bid. A Biden-led administration could potentially be far more critical of the Modi ...

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 09:28 IST

