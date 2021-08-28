Joe Biden: Sheep in sheep's clothing

We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” said US President Joe Biden, hours after the bombings at Kabul airport killed nearly a hundred people, including at least 13 US soldiers at last count. His was a valiant attempt to sound angry, resolute and menacing.

He ended up, regrettably for him and his nation, looking exactly like what he is: Sheep in sheep’s clothing. In polarised times, Biden’s committed voters might still have tears of inspiration in their eyes. Most of the others will feel sorry for him, or laugh. The ...