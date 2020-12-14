John le Carre: The maestro has left the field

Mobile phones have a huge downside: they give you the bad news even before you are out of bed. And so it was that this morning I saw that John le Carre was dead. He was 89.

His real name was David John Moore Cornwell. And I have read all his books, some thrice and almost all the commentaries on them. His first bestseller was ‘The Spy Who Came In from the Cold’ which I remember reading on a rainy, wintry Sunday in college. It had become a bestseller in 1963 and it introduced the anti-hero spy, Alec Lemas who was the opposite of Ian Fleming’s James Bond, the ...