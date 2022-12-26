JUST IN
A question of transitivity: Why predicting electoral outcomes is hazardous
The return of the millets
Economic indicators positive, but worries remain
Foundations for an Indian JETP
Insurer liable to reimburse genuine cash payments
Chatbots will do more than just chatting
2022: A banking year marked by three Cs
What does Rahul want?
Remembering the genius
And the World Cup goes to Louis Vuitton
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
A question of transitivity: Why predicting electoral outcomes is hazardous
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Judiciary vs Executive: Can a referee become a player?

It may be inadvertent, but the VP seemed to have joined the ongoing face-off between the judiciary and the government

Topics
Indian Judiciary | Rajya Sabha | Parliament winter session

Bharat Bhushan  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Bhushan

Prof. Hardwari Lal, an outstanding Jat leader, lawyer, politician and educationist, is said to have once quipped that there were only "one and a half educated Jats" in India – a description that, apart from himself, included Prof. Sarup Singh, who became the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University and was also Governor of Kerala and Gujarat. Since then, the population of educated men and women from the community has grown manifold, and an eminent and scholarly Jat lawyer, Jagdeep Dhankar, is today the vice-president of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. India at large and Rajya Sabha MPs, in particular, will be the beneficiaries of his erudition for the next five years, at least.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Judiciary

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.