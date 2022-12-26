Judiciary vs Executive: Can a referee become a player?

Prof. Hardwari Lal, an outstanding Jat leader, lawyer, politician and educationist, is said to have once quipped that there were only "one and a half educated Jats" in India – a description that, apart from himself, included Prof. Sarup Singh, who became the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University and was also Governor of Kerala and Gujarat. Since then, the population of educated men and women from the community has grown manifold, and an eminent and scholarly Jat lawyer, Jagdeep Dhankar, is today the vice-president of India and Chairman of the . India at large and MPs, in particular, will be the beneficiaries of his erudition for the next five years, at least.