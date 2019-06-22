Juggling competing interests

Officialese usually conceals more complex situations than it reveals. The invitations India received at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Bishkek from China and Russia to strengthen trade ties should not deflect attention from New Delhi’s need to craft a strategy to have good ties with them, while simultaneously maintaining its strategic partnership with the US.

And the communiqué’s call to end terrorism was preceded by China’s advice that India should not make an issue of Pakistan, which is also a member of the SCO. Obviously India and China ...