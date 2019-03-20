Just enjoy the opinion polls

Hillary Clinton had reason to rejoice over the opinion polls during the last US presidential election, while Donald Trump was apparently a bit scared — he repeatedly accused the media for being biased against him. Similarly, the Conservatives repeatedly complained before the 2012 election, that the media showing the opinion polls would help Obama.

Many experts and politicians believe that opinion polls are instrumental in creating or mobilising public opinion. “There is no such thing as public opinion. There is only published opinion.” This is what Churchill had said, in ...