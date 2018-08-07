Justice Joseph's SC appointment: The question of approval and seniority

Some people are very upset over the allotted seniority of Justice K M Joseph. He has become a judge of the Supreme Court (SC) and will be placed below two other judges who have the same date of appointment. The SC Collegium which recommended his name thinks he should be above them because it recommended his name first back in January.

The government has applied a different rule, namely, that his name was the last to be approved by the government so he comes at the bottom. This has been given a Government vs SC colouring. What everyone forgets, however, is that all rules – ...