Kapil Sibal's daughter-in-law presents him with most coveted gift right now

Most precious gift



For all those who want to know, the last party — during what is usually a season of parties — thrown by a politician for reporters was on March 13 by Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi. Most such gatherings are held in spring and the first off the bat is usually the Badals’ lunch. Rajya Sabha MP had one before Singhvi’s, at which his daughter-in-law presented him the most coveted item of today — a small bottle of hand sanitizer.



Reflections in the time of corona



K (88), India’s one of the most erudite politicians – who is also quite active — writes in The Sunday Guardian about his life under the Covid-19 regimen: “How do I pass my day? In great comfort, free from tireless visitors. My well-stocked library is next to my bedroom. I read more than five hours a day and watch TV for a couple of hours. The rest of the time, my wife and I are together to put the world right. In the evening, I take a half-an-hour walk, without leaving our home, in Jorbagh. I also write my column for The Sunday Guardian. I do not brood. I reflect, talk to my friends on cell phone. I do miss the newspapers and the postman.



In the last few days, I have read over 2,000 pages. The recently published masterly biography of by Peter Longerich weighs nearly a kilogram. It is 1,334 pages long. The end of Hitlerana is nowhere in sight. The author’s research is amazing. He gives new insights about the public and private life of the Nazi dictator, how he founded the Nazi party... I have read several books on Hitler, but none so riveting...”