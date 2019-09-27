Kashmir: Internal yet internationalised

Does the world care about Kashmir? They know that it is part of the subcontinent, over which India and Pakistan keep trading blows, mostly at a level inconsequential to the rest, and only occasionally ratcheting it up to the nuclear-threat level so everybody has to go scampering searching for an atlas. Each significant nation, by now, has its own equivalent of what might be a spiral-bound primer of Kashmir FAQs.

Donald Trump might not be the best example. Not when he is supposed to have famously asked what is “Button” and “Nipple” (for Bhutan and Nepal) in the ...