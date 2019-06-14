Keep it simple

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in this term has decided to adopt a different strategy to push its plans of converting 35-odd labour laws into four codes. It has been reported that the government plans to first take up the Code on Wages Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2017 and has been vetted by the Standing Committee on Labour after extensive consultations with trade unions and industry.

There is a definite need to overhaul the current minimum wage policy. The present law mentions 13 most vulnerable categories of employment, in which the minimum ...