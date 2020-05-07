Kick-start the economy with cash flow

Amidst the welter of problems the government is dealing with, one hopes that the removal of restrictions and lockdown status are being thought through with expert inputs and analysis. We can conjecture on the priorities for economic revival, and here is a short wish list.

Cash flows have to start for any downstream problems to be addressed, without questioning that a major remediation to India’s lockdown trauma is providing food and shelter to stranded workers, and getting them to where they want to go. Many will scatter from their work or holding areas back to their homes. ...