Kim's Korea

With the off-again, on-again summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finally set to take place in Singapore on June 12, there is intense speculation on how the two mercurial leaders will chart the future of what has been one of the most intractable conflicts of modern history.

While much — mostly negative — is known about Mr Trump’s style, little apart from speculation has been forthcoming on what Kim will bring to the table. An excellent 2015 film called Kim Jong-un: The Unauthorized Biography, currently streaming on Amazon Prime ...