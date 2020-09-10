Kochhars' only hope is ED's track record

After reluctantly resigning from ICICI Bank in October 2018, Chanda Kochhar would often tell the rapidly dwindling number of people who still met her that she had a problem with the mindset of Indians towards professionally successful couples. Nobody, she would say, seemed to believe that a wife or a husband could keep the sensitive details of their professional work secret from each other.

The hint was loud and clear: She and her husband never discussed business and had no clue of each other’s commercial decisions. Essentially, she was trying to rubbish the quid pro quo theory ...