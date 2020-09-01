LAC's frozen turbulence

Moves and counter-moves by Chinese and Indian troops around the scenic Pangong Lake in Ladakh over the weekend suggest that three months of military and diplomatic talks, after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan valley following clashes with Chinese troops, have yielded little.

The weekend’s developments saw Indian troops pre-emptively occupy areas on the southern (Indian) side of the lake to prevent what the military claims are a violation of the status quo by Chinese troops. This purely defensive action by the Indian Army, which may have resulted in a confrontation with ...