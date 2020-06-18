Ladakh clash: BJP workers mistakenly burn Kim Jong Un's effigy in protest

Temple can wait

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has postponed its plans of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It even hinted that those announcing dates of starting construction were doing it at the cost of their reputation, and advised all to refrain from believing rumours on the matter. The VHP pointed to the security situation in the country, particularly the death of 20 soldiers on the India-China Line of Actual control, as a reason for this. The bhoomi poojan of the temple was scheduled on July 2 but VHP’s latest stance means that it may now be reschduled.

No foreign training

The pandemic’s latest victim is foreign travel of civil servants. Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) organises foreign training for civil servants or has international components for skill development at home. According to a circular this week, foreign-training programmes for 2020-21 have been cancelled because of the pandemic. “However, under exceptional circumstances, if it is felt necessary to conduct any foreign training, prior approval of DoPT must be obtained,”

it said.

Mistaken identity

A bunch of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly confused North Korean dictator with President and ended up burning the former’s effigy. The goof up happened in Asansol district in West Bengal on Thursday, two days after the incident in Ladakh that saw 20 Indian soldiers getting killed during an unarmed combat with the troops. The protesters even said that was the “prime minister of China” and that they were opposing him for the action of his troops. They also appealed to people to boycott products to weaken the neighbouring country economically. The video soon went viral and social media users had a field day.