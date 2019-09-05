Leadership during slowdown

Leadership, especially during a downturn, throws up many challenges. One of the lesser discussed impacts of an economic crisis is the psychological toll it often takes on a significant number of employees.

Management experts have a name for it: Psychological recession, which is a feeling of economic and psychological vulnerability and a growing sense that the employer gives a damn about them. Studies worldwide have found evidence that a slowdown has significant psychological repercussions on the workforce because of the fear of unemployment, having to work more and salary cuts, leading ...