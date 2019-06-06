Leadership mindset hazards

Success can make a person rich but can also pose personal and reputational risks. After my book was published recently, a few readers expressed incredulity about how power could actually “damage” the brain. Unfortunately, bad things do happen to excellent CEOs.

The causes arise from: (i) behaviour of the CEO/board, (ii) politics of the country, (iii) judgements of the judiciary, (iv) public perception, and (v) bad luck. Here are some recent incidents, exemplifying these causes, each with a cautionary lesson. First, there is Rajat Gupta, the effervescent Indian-origin ...